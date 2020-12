Deavan and Jihoon

Deavan and Jihoon had a Korean wedding ceremony that included her parents during the episode, but their bliss quickly ended when they were quarantined together. The differences between the pair became apparent, so Deavan left Jihoon and took their son and her daughter back to the U.S. Deavan has since moved on with a new man, actor Christopher “Topher” Park, becoming Instagram official in September 2020.

Status: Split