Cheating Lies 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All Revelations

Corey Lied to Evelin About Having Feelings for His Ex

Evelin was aware of Corey’s relationship with his ex Jenny during their separation, but he was caught in a lie after telling her he no longer held a candle for Jenny. “I have feelings for Jenny as a person,” he told the cameras in a past clip, contradicting what he told Evelin. “I really do care about the time we spent together, but my heart and my love and my future is with Evelin.”

Evelin claimed that Corey swore on his late father that he did not feel anything for Jenny after their split. “It makes me doubt. Who is this person? What has happened?” she asked. “Because I know this is not the guy that I married. This is not the guy that I dated for all these years. It’s hard.”

Corey admitted that he made “mistakes” and apologized after Evelin said she didn’t trust him anymore. She believed their relationship was “toxic” and considered having a therapist assist them in breaking up for good. However, by the end of the tell-all, she was willing to try to make it work, divulging, “If I see a change, maybe there will be a chance.”