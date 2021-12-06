Cheating Lies 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All Revelations

Ellie Rose Does Not Allow Victor McLean to Have Access to Her Credit Card

The Providencia native also moved to the U.S. after applying for his K-1 visa prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hurricane that damaged his home. “I’m in the U.S. right now, but I’m not planning to live here,” he explained. “I want to be with her, but I also want to take her back to the island.”

Ellie and Victor continued to disagree about money, and she revealed that she has given him $5,000, though he still called her “cheap.” She then assured that he is not able to use her credit card.