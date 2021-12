Kenny’s Daughters Don’t Want Him to Have a Baby With Armando

Amid the tell-all taping, Kenny was back in the U.S. awaiting the birth of a new grandchild. However, his three adult daughters expressed that they do not want him to have a baby of his own with his husband. “We’re so far away, we’re so much older, we have our own lives, and then you are almost 60, and you’ll be so consumed with your new baby,” one of his daughters said through tears. “It’s just a lot.”