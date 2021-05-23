Colt and Vanessa Are Already Married

Colt’s ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline claimed that he tried to get back together with her after their split. “You text me, you say, ‘Let’s go try. I love you,’” she alleged, while he retorted they only said “hello” to each other. Jess then claimed that Colt told her Vanessa Guerra was “not sexy” when Jess accused him of cheating with his then-friend.

“I find her very attractive,” Colt replied. “I love Vanessa so much I married Vanessa and didn’t tell anybody in this f–king room.” The couple confirmed that they tied the knot at a chapel during a road trip to Reno, Nevada, approximately one month before shooting the tell-all. Furthermore, Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson, discovered the news along with everyone else. She insisted she wasn’t mad but suggested they have another ceremony and invite her.