Danielle Has Not Had Another Date With Robert

Danielle Mullins revealed that her relationship with Robert has stalled. “We have not had a date since that last date,” she explained. “He keeps telling me different excuses. First it was his car got stolen, then it was the holidays and then I started school. Now he’s having medical issues. I’ve tried to keep the faith that he’s telling the truth, but I just don’t know.”

When asked whether he was seeing someone else, Danielle responded, “As far as I know, he’s not.” Robert doubled down on his excuses when he appeared via video call, adding that his interest level was an eight out of 10.