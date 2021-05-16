Reality TV

‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 1 Tell-All: Big Ed and Liz Break Up, Yazan Denies He Had Sex With Brittany and More Revelations

90 Day Fiance Danielle Is Happy With Roberts Reaction Her Past
Danielle Jbali and Robert. Courtesy of Danielle Jbali/Instagram; Discovery+
Danielle Has Not Had Another Date With Robert

Danielle Mullins revealed that her relationship with Robert has stalled. “We have not had a date since that last date,” she explained. “He keeps telling me different excuses. First it was his car got stolen, then it was the holidays and then I started school. Now he’s having medical issues. I’ve tried to keep the faith that he’s telling the truth, but I just don’t know.”  

When asked whether he was seeing someone else, Danielle responded, “As far as I know, he’s not.” Robert doubled down on his excuses when he appeared via video call, adding that his interest level was an eight out of 10.  

