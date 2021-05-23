Ed and Liz Had a Pregnancy Scare

Ed reflected on freezing his sperm prior to his split from Liz so they would be able to have children in the future. “Liz and I actually had a pregnancy scare at one time, and it kind of freaked us both out ‘cause we weren’t ready,” he divulged.

As the pair weighed the prospects of a reconciliation, Fernanda told Liz: “He came up to me behind the scenes, and he told me to say hi to my roommate and that she’s really pretty. Sneaky things like that, to myself, don’t make sense [with] what he’s telling you right now.” Liz stood up for Ed, though. “I’m not saying that that was OK, but he’s single right now,” she said. Before the episode’s end, they agreed to try couples therapy.

Stream season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life only on Discovery+.