Fernanda’s New Boyfriend

Fernanda Flores shared that she is “more than roommates” with Noel Mikaelian after a dinner and four bottles of wine turned romantic. He joked that dating him “was her plan” when she asked if he wanted a roommate. Noel then hinted that they have encountered issues because of Fernanda’s “temper” and jealousy. “She acts crazy, half crazy,” he said.