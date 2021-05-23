Molly Considered Paying Someone to Have Sex With Kelly

Molly Hopkins got real about where she and boyfriend Kelly Brown stand on having kids since her tubes are tied. They have discussed adoption, but he goes “back and forth” about whether he is comfortable with not having biological children. Molly then said she wondered if there was someone she could pay to have sex with Kelly so that he could impregnate another woman, but she never pursued the idea. “I’m not gonna have some random kid with somebody,” he countered.

Later in the episode, Molly’s ex-husband, Luis Mendez, revealed she is still following him on Instagram. “I could care less. No, I don’t ‘like’ anything,” she reasoned. “Anybody that you follow could pop up in your [Instagram] Story and you can just skip over.” Kelly was surprised and told her to unfollow Luis, as her ex suggested her social media activity meant she still had feelings for him.