Yazan Still Denies He and Brittany Had a Sexual Relationship

Brittany previously alleged that she and ex Yazan Abu Harirah never had sex but he “ate my p—sy.” However, he claimed again that she was lying. “[I did] not do this,” he said via his translator. “I just wanted you guys to know that it’s not that I didn’t want to do that. It’s just that I want it to happen after marriage, I want it to happen the right way.” The cast did not seem to believe Yazan, though.