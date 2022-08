Caesar

The North Carolina native was previously seen on season 3 of Before The 90 Days. After the dramatic end of a five-year online relationship, Caesar is on a mission to find a woman “who’s after his heart, not his wallet,” per the network. “With his 50th birthday around the corner, Caesar feels that time is ticking to find the woman of his dreams,” per the press release. “Enlisting the help of a professional matchmaker in Kyiv, Caesar is determined to make his next romance stick.”