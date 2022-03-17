’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Celine Dion

While she had already made a name for herself in her native Canada, Dion made her American crossover with the release of her 1990 album, Unison, which featured the power ballad “Where Does My Heart Beat Now.” Her biggest hit came a few years albums later, in 1997, when she sang the theme song for Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On.” Dion was one of the first modern-day artists to have a Las Vegas residency, paving the way for Spears, Lopez, Lady Gaga and other stars. She released her first English album in six years, Courage, in 2019. Dion also stays busy as the mom of son René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, whom she shared with her late husband, René Angélil. She was forced to cancel her May and April 2022 tour dates due to health issues, she revealed on her website.