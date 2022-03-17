’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Christina Aguilera

With the 1999 release of her suggestive first single, “Genie in a Bottle,” Aguilera gave Spears (and her schoolgirl skirt!) a serious run for her money. After winning the Best New Artist Grammy in 2000, she ditched her naughty-but-nice image for a look that was full-on “Dirrty.” Xtina continued to play with her style in later years, most famously channeling old Hollywood glamour for 2006’s Back to Basics. She has released numerous albums over the course of her career. She dropped her Spanish language EP, La Fuerza, in 2022, and is heading out on the road for a U.K. arena tour. In addition to her music career, Aguilera starred in the 2010 film Burlesque and coached six season of The Voice. She shares son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer with fiancé Matthew Rutler.