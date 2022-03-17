’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Jewel

Jewel breathed new air into the music industry with her 1995 pop-folk debut record, Pieces of You. The album lit up radio waves with a slew of successful singles including “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “Foolish Games” and “You Were Meant for Me.” She has since released 11 more studio albums, including 1998’s Spirit, the 2003 dance-pop record 0304, 2010’s country-leaning Sweet and Wild and 2015’s Picking Up the Pieces, the follow-up to her first LP. In between all her musical pursuits, Jewel wrote multiple books, hosted Bravo’s 2010 singing competition Platinum Hit and became a wife and mother. She is about to embark on tour in 2022. In 2008, she married Ty Murray, with whom she shares son Kase. The couple divorced in 2014, and she later dated NFL star Charlie Whitehurst.