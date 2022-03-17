’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Mandy Moore

In 1999, Moore satisfied the music industry’s sweet tooth with the release of her career-launching hit, “Candy,” the first single from her debut album, So Real. She went on to drop two more radio-friendly LPs, 2000’s I Wanna Be With You and 2001’s Mandy Moore. After that, she took time to focus on acting, appearing in movies including A Walk to Remember (based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name) and Chasing Liberty. She returned to music with 2007’s Wild Hope, followed by Amanda Leigh in 2009 and Silver Landings in 2020. She has starred on This Is Us since 2016 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. After divorcing Ryan Adams in 2016, Moore married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. The triple threat and the Dawes musician welcomed son Gus in February 2021.