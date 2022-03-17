’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

‘NSync

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone made an indelible mark in the world of teen pop with their catchy tunes, synchronized dance moves and frosted tips. The boy band released their self-titled debut album in 1997, which climbed the charts thanks to hit singles like “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “I Want You Back.” They released two more albums, 2000’s No Strings Attached and 2001’s Celebrity, before splitting up as frontman Timberlake pursued a solo career. The group reunited for a performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards and again five years later to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Four out of five members have gone on to get married and have children, while Chasez has been dating girlfriend Jennifer HuYoung since 2018, and all have launched their own individual projects, occasionally performing together in various pairings.