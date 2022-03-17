’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Robyn

The Swedish singer made a splash in the U.S. in 1997 with the release of her worldwide dance-pop hit “Do You Know (What It Takes)” from her debut album, Robyn Is Here. She dropped three more albums after that — 1999’s My Truth, 2002’s Don’t Stop the Music and 2005’s Robyn — before taking a break. The pop star made a comeback with her 2010 album, Body Talk, which included smashes such as “Dancing on My Own,” “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Indestructible.” After releasing EPs with Röyksopp and La Bagatelle Magique in 2014 and 2015, respectively, she dropped another hit solo record, Honey, in 2018. Robyn still performs live.