’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Backstreet Boys

Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean stole hearts of teeny boppers everywhere with their boyish good looks, impeccable harmonies and penchant for matching all-white ensembles. In 1997, they dropped Backstreet Boys, the LP that featured hits such as “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).” They continued to dominate teen pop into the new millennium with subsequent albums, including 2000’s Black & Blue, but lost steam in the mid-aughts. Though Richardson quit the band in 2006, they reunited in 2012 and have since released two more albums: 2013’s In a World Like This and 2019’s DNA. The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 and released a documentary, Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of, in 2015. The Boys are currently performing at their Vegas residency and will embark on a 2022 world tour.