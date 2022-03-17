’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Toni Braxton

Braxton’s meteoric rise to fame came in 1993, when she released her self-titled debut album. The LP, which sold over 10 million copies worldwide, was laced with gems such as “Breathe Again” and “Another Sad Love Song.” In 1996, she dropped her second album, Secrets, which included the megahit “Un-Break My Heart.” Four years later, she released her third effort, 2000’s The Heat, which featured her Grammy-winning song “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” In later years, she experienced financial turmoil, filing for bankruptcy in 1998 and again in 2010, but has since picked herself up. She wrote a memoir in 2011 titled Unbreak My Heart and stars in WE tv’s reality series Braxton Family Values. She divorced her longtime love Keri Lewis in 2013 after 12 years of marriage. The exes share daughter Evelyn and son Michael Conrad. Braxton got engaged to Birdman in 2020, after knowing each other for decades.