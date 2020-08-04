Alicia Silverstone

Silverstone shot to super stardom after starring in Aerosmith’s “Cryin’” and “Amazing” music videos in the early ‘90s. She cemented herself as a Hollywood staple with the 1995 role of Cher in Clueless, followed by Batgirl in Batman & Robin. The actress has continued to stay relevant with roles on Braceface, Miss Match, American Woman and The Baby-Sitters Club. Off screen, Silverstone has been vocal about parenting and a vegan lifestyle, writing The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama and talking about her son Bear Blu.