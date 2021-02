Christina Ricci

America’s favorite wide-eyed goth girl got her start as Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family, but since then, she’s diversified her repertoire with such films as Now and Then, The Ice Storm, Sleepy Hollow, Prozac Nation and the short-lived TV series Pan Am. She also starred on The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and Z: The Beginning of Everything. In June 2020, the Casper actress filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen. The pair shares son Freddie.