Drew Barrymore

The child star came onto the Hollywood scene in the ‘80s, but by the ‘90s she was a household name thanks to Scream, The Wedding Singer, Ever After: A Cinderella Story and Home Fries. The era also gave life to Barrymore’s production company, Flower Films, which began with 1999’s Never Been Kissed. The California native’s career hasn’t wavered with hits like Fever Pitch, Whip It and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. The Flower Beauty founder’s daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, premiered in 2020. She is the mother of two daughters.