Kel Mitchell

After starring alongside Thompson on Kenan & Kel and All That for several seasons, Mitchell and Thompson reunited with each other and Nickelodeon to produce an All That reboot in 2019. Mitchell is also a recurring cast member on the series. The Youth Pastor, who is a father of four, competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2019 and came in second with partner Witney Carson. He currently serves as a panelist for MTV’s Ridiculousness spinoff, Deliciousness.