The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has had major box-office success since the NBC series ended in 1996, starring in the Bad Boys and Men in Black franchises. Smith also earned Oscar nominations for his roles in 2001’s Ali and 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness.

The actor-musician and wife Jada Pinkett Smith share son Jaden and daughter Willow. Smith is also the father of son Trey with ex Sheree Zampino.