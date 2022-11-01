What Is the Plot of ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’?

After the death of his dad, Ralphie (Billingsley) comes back to his home on Cleveland Street to pay tribute to the holidays of his youth, promising his mom (Haggerty) he’ll “make this a wonderful Christmas.” Now an adult, Ralphie has his own family — his wife, Sandy (Hayes), and two children (Layne and Drosche) — but still makes time for iconic hijinks with his hometown friends, Schwartz and Flick (Robb and Schwartz, respectively), brother Randy (Petrella) and maybe even a run-in with his childhood bully, Scut Farkus (Ward).