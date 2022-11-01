Cancel OK
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer Shows Ralphie Coming Home for the Holidays, Reuniting With Old Friends and Honoring Family Traditions

A Christmas Story Christmas
ULIANNA LAYNE as Julie, PETER BILLINGSLEY as Ralphie Parker, ERINN HAYES as Sandy Parker, JULIE HAGERTY as Mrs. Parker and RIVER DROSCHE as Mark Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros
What Is the Plot of ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’?

After the death of his dad, Ralphie (Billingsley) comes back to his home on Cleveland Street to pay tribute to the holidays of his youth, promising his mom (Haggerty) he’ll “make this a wonderful Christmas.” Now an adult, Ralphie has his own family — his wife, Sandy (Hayes), and two children (Layne and Drosche) — but still makes time for iconic hijinks with his hometown friends, Schwartz and Flick (Robb and Schwartz, respectively), brother Randy (Petrella) and maybe even a run-in with his childhood bully, Scut Farkus (Ward).

