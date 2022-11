Which Actors Will Be Reprising Their Roles?

Fans will delight in recognizing all the actors from the original 1983 movie who appear in A Christmas Story Christmas. Billingsley, Petrella, Robb, Schwartz and Ward **WILL all return as their respective characters. Mrs. Parker, Ralphie’s mom, is the only main character in the trailer who isn’t portrayed by the original actor as Hagerty took over the role for Dillon.