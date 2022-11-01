Will There Be References to the Original Movie?

If the trailer is any indication, A Christmas Story Christmas will be filled with callbacks to the original Shepherd classic. In addition to all of the actors who reprised their roles for the highly anticipated sequel, viewers will see fun reference after fun reference: Flick gets his long awaited revenge when he gets to “Triple Dog Dare” Schwartz, Ralphie takes over his dad’s role of putting up the Christmas tree, the kids visit Santa at Higbee’s department store and much more. Billingsley even gets back into Ralphie’s mischievous side, perfectly reenacting the scene where he breaks the fourth wall by looking at the camera and giggling.