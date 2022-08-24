Chad Michael Murray
Before bringing Austin to life, Murray rose to stardom with roles in One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls and Dawson’s Creek. He also starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday.
The New York native later appeared in Sun Records, Agent Carter, Riverdale and many Hallmark Channel movies over the years.
Following his brief marriage to OTH costar Sophia Bush, Murray exchanged vows with Sarah Roemer in 2015. They share a son (born in 2015) and daughter (born in 2017).Back to top