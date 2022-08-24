Hilary Duff
Duff made a name for herself on Disney Channel years before playing Sam in A Cinderella Story. After Lizzie McGuire, the child star booked roles in Cadet Kelly, Agent Cody Banks and Cheaper by the Dozen.
The Teen Choice Award winner also branched out into a music career with albums including Metamorphosis, Most Wanted and Dignity.
Duff returned to the small screen with TV Land’s Younger. In 2022, the Texas native joined How I Met Your Father as the star and executive producer.
The singer started dating Mike Comrie in 2007. They got married in 2010 and welcomed their son Luca two years later. In 2014, the twosome announced their split and Duff filed for divorce in 2015.
Duff later moved on with Matthew Koma. The pair, who got married in 2019, share daughters Banks and Mae.