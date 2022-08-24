Jennifer Coolidge
The Emmy winner became a household name after playing Paulette in Legally Blonde. After starring as Fiona in A Cinderella Story, Coolidge continued to appear on the big scream in Click, American Dreamz, American Pie, Soul Men, Like a Boss, Promising Young Woman and Arlo the Alligator Boy.
On the small screen, the Massachusetts native booked roles in Joey, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 2 Broke Girls and The White Lotus.
Coolidge, who was linked to comedian Chris Kattan in 2001, has preferred to remain tight-lipped about her personal life.