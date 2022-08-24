Regina King

The California native, who played Rhonda in the movie, took over the TV world with roles in The Boondocks, Southland, American Crime, Seven Seconds and Watchmen. The Academy Award winner also appeared on the big screen in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous.

King later transitioned into directing with episodes of Scandal, This Is Us and the award-winning film One Night in Miami. In 2020, she became the second Black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe for best director.

The Higher Learning star was married to Ian Alexander Sr. from 1997 to 2007. Their son, who was born in 1996, died by suicide at the age of 26.