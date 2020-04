The 100 Club

A lot of Bachelor alum — with various levels of star power — are listed for $100, including Mike Johnson, John Paul Jones, Cassie Randolph, Jordan Kimball, Corinne Olympios, Ben Higgins, Chris Bukowski, Nick Viall, Kamil Nicalek and DeMario Jackson. While Robby Hayes is on there for $150, Jason Tartick comes in at just below $100.