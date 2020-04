The Couples

It may come as a surprise that more Bachelor couples aren’t working together for videos. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are a rare example of a two-for-one deal, charging $75 for a video of both of them. Hannah Godwin and Lauren Burnham, meanwhile, are both charging more than their respective significant others, Dylan Barbour and Arie Luyendyk Jr. While Ben is listed for $100, his fiancé, Jess Clarke, who did not appear on the series, is making videos for a mere $15.