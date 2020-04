The Family Members (Barb Weber)

Peter Weber’s family certainly made headlines during his season — and now they’re making bank. While the pilot’s videos are $150, his mother, Barbara Weber, has raised her price twice since joining earlier this month. While Barb was originally listed for $25, she raised the bar to $40 in a matter of days. Now, Barbara is sitting at $49 per video. Peter’s brother, Jack Weber, is available for $25.