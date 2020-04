The Throwback

Newcomers to Bachelor Nation may not even recognize some of the names available on Cameo, including former Bachelors Prince Lorenzo Borghese and Ben Flajnik. Reid Rosenthal, who competed on Jillian Harris’ season of The Bachelorette in 2009 and on Bachelor Pad season 3, has lowered his price in recent weeks. While he was originally listed at $1,000, he is now available for $100.