Daisy Keech
Speaking of drama, Keech, one of the Hype House cofounders who paid $18,000 for the home’s deposit, made headlines in March 2020 when she filed lawsuits against Petrou and Hudson. In a 22-minute video shared on YouTube, Keech, 20, alleged that her former friends cut her out of important decisions and brand deals. “[Thomas] loves to be able to tell people what to do, when to do it and how to do it,” she said in the video. “It started to feel like a f—king dictatorship in this house. In a house that he barely even paid for.”
Keech, who has been spotted out with Brody Jenner, started her own house called the Clubhouse at the end of March 2020.Back to top