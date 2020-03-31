Daisy Keech

Speaking of drama, Keech, one of the Hype House cofounders who paid $18,000 for the home’s deposit, made headlines in March 2020 when she filed lawsuits against Petrou and Hudson. In a 22-minute video shared on YouTube, Keech, 20, alleged that her former friends cut her out of important decisions and brand deals. “[Thomas] loves to be able to tell people what to do, when to do it and how to do it,” she said in the video. “It started to feel like a f—king dictatorship in this house. In a house that he barely even paid for.”

Keech, who has been spotted out with Brody Jenner, started her own house called the Clubhouse at the end of March 2020.