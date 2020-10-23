December

Tuesday, December 1



Angela’s Christmas Wish on Netflix

Thursday, December 3

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem / Just Another Christmas on Netflix

Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, Ariane Botelho, Miguel Rômulo, Louise Cardoso and Danielle Winits

Friday, December 4

Spotlight on Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr., Janet Kidder, Lia Franklin and Andrew McIlroy

Saturday, December 5

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne and Barbara Niven

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar (produced by Blake Shelton)

Sunday, December 6

Christmas on the Range, 7 p.m. on UPtv

Erin Cahill, Nicholas Gonzalez, A Martinez and Lindsay Wagner

Christmas Ever After, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso

Christmas She Wrote, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

Monday, December 7

The Santa Squad, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore

Friday, December 11

Inn Love by Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle and Jayne Eastwood

Saturday, December 12

Cross Country Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

The Christmas Setup, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong and Chad Connell

A Glenbrooke Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

Sunday, December 13

Christmas Comes Twice, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

A Sugar & Spice Holiday, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux and Tzi Ma

Christmas Homecoming, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Monday, December 14

Lonestar Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini, Brent Strait, Colleen Wheeler, Lina Renna, Emma Oliver and BJ Harrison

Friday, December 18

Christmas on the Menu, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb, Jesse Kove, Michael Steger and Shanica Knowles

Saturday, December 19

Christmas Carousel, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

A Christmas Exchange, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Laura Vandervoort and Rainbow Sun Francks

Swept Up by Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening

Sunday, December 20

A Christmas Break, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Cindy Sampson and Steve Byers

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner

Project Christmas Wish, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle