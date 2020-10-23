December
Tuesday, December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish on Netflix
Thursday, December 3
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem / Just Another Christmas on Netflix
Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, Ariane Botelho, Miguel Rômulo, Louise Cardoso and Danielle Winits
Friday, December 4
Spotlight on Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr., Janet Kidder, Lia Franklin and Andrew McIlroy
Saturday, December 5
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne and Barbara Niven
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar (produced by Blake Shelton)
Sunday, December 6
Christmas on the Range, 7 p.m. on UPtv
Erin Cahill, Nicholas Gonzalez, A Martinez and Lindsay Wagner
Christmas Ever After, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso
Christmas She Wrote, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal
A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page
Monday, December 7
The Santa Squad, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore
Friday, December 11
Inn Love by Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle and Jayne Eastwood
Saturday, December 12
Cross Country Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt
The Christmas Setup, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong and Chad Connell
A Glenbrooke Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
Sunday, December 13
Christmas Comes Twice, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier
A Sugar & Spice Holiday, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux and Tzi Ma
Christmas Homecoming, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
Monday, December 14
Lonestar Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini, Brent Strait, Colleen Wheeler, Lina Renna, Emma Oliver and BJ Harrison
Friday, December 18
Christmas on the Menu, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb, Jesse Kove, Michael Steger and Shanica Knowles
Saturday, December 19
Christmas Carousel, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe
A Christmas Exchange, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Laura Vandervoort and Rainbow Sun Francks
Swept Up by Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening
Sunday, December 20
A Christmas Break, 8 p.m. on Lifetime
Cindy Sampson and Steve Byers
Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner
Project Christmas Wish, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle