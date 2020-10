October

Friday, October 23

Christmas on Ice, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu, Will Lyman and Meara Mahoney Gross

Saturday, October 24

Christmas Unwrapped, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini and Cheryl Ladd (executive produced by Tiffany Haddish)

Jingle Bell Bride, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Christmas Tree Lane, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price

Sunday, October 25

Chateau Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Forever Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell, Matthew Anderson and Jill Morrison

Deliver by Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Wednesday, October 28

Holidate, Netflix

Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw and Kristin Chenoweth

Friday, October 30

A Crafty Christmas Romance, 8 p.m on Lifetime

Nicola Posener and Bradford B. Johnson

Saturday, October 31

Candy Cane Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé, Trudy Weiss and Benedicte Belizaire

Cranberry Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

One Royal Holiday, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan