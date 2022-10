DECEMBER: PART 1

Thursday, December 1:

Serving Up the Holidays, starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A Hollywood Christmas, starring Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Anissa Borrego, Riley Dandy, Zak Steiner, Tom Williamson, Emelia Hartford and Missi Pyle (HBO Max)

Rolling Into Christmas, starring Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans and Gary Dourdan (BET+)

Friday, December 2:

Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr. (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Big Fat Family Christmas, starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas, starring Valery Ortiz and Brandon Quinn (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Hotel for the Holidays, starring Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud (Freevee)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, starring Jessie Buckley, Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Johnny Flynn (Netflix)

Saturday, December 3:

Christmas on the Slopes, starring Olivier Renaud and Soma Chhaya (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

A New Orleans Noel, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Patti LaBelle, Brad James and Tim Reid (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell (OWN, 9 p.m. ET)

The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 4:

Christmas on the Rocks, starring Lyla Porter-Follows and Jon McLaren (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

Undercover Holiday, starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

B&B Merry, starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Merry Textmas, starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Fit for Christmas, starring Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene (CBS, 8:30 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT)

Thursday, December 8:

Scentsational Christmas, starring Nanzeen Contractor and Mykee Selkin (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker and Porscha Coleman (BET+)

Friday, December 9:

The Most Colorful Time of the Year, starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Big Box Christmas, starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

A Recipe for Joy, starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, December 10:

A Royal Christmas Match, starring Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Prince for the Holidays, starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas, starring Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, Luke James and Kirk Franklin (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Class Reunion, starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis (OWN, 9 p.m. ET)

The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 11:

Santa’s Got Style, starring Franco Lo Presti and Kathryn Davis (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas, starring Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Single and Ready to Jingle, starring Natasha Wilson (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Must Love Christmas, starring Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte and Neal Bledsoe (CBS, 9 p.m. ET)