OCTOBER
Friday, October 21:
Noel Next Door, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)
Saturday, October 22:
We Wish You a Married Christmas, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)
Destined at Christmas, starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)
We Need a Little Christmas, starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui and Lynn Whitfield (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)
Sunday, October 23:
A Kismet Christmas, starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)
Friday, October 28:
A Cozy Christmas Inn, starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)
Saturday, October 29:
Jolly Good Christmas, starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)
Catering Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)
Christmas Bedtime Stories, starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)
Sunday, October 30:
Ghosts of Christmas Always, starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)