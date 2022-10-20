OCTOBER

Friday, October 21:

Noel Next Door, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, October 22:

We Wish You a Married Christmas, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Destined at Christmas, starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

We Need a Little Christmas, starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui and Lynn Whitfield (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, October 23:

A Kismet Christmas, starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, October 28:

A Cozy Christmas Inn, starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, October 29:

Jolly Good Christmas, starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Catering Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing (Great American Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Bedtime Stories, starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, October 30:

Ghosts of Christmas Always, starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)