November

Monday, Nov. 1

The Claus Family, starring Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker and Stefaan Degand (Netflix)

Friday, Nov. 5

Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan (Netflix)

Gingerbread Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Next Stop, Christmas, starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund and Caroline Rhea (Hallmark M&M 10 p.m. ET)

The Great Christmas Switch, starring Sarah Lind and Dillon Casey (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Father Christmas Is Back (Netflix)

Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby, starring Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean and Charles Shaughnessy (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Treasure, starring Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 12

Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell (Disney+)

An Ice Wine Christmas, starring Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Open by Christmas, starring Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance and Brennan Elliott (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 13

A Snowy Christmas, starring Elysia Rotaru and Damon Runyan (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

Christmas Time Is Here, starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard and Tom Pickett (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

My Family Christmas Tree, starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker and James Tupper (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Picture Perfect Holiday, starring Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade and Dina Meyer (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

One December Night, starring Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Snowed in for Christmas, starring Kayla Wallace and Jeremy Guilbaut (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Holiday in Harlem, starring Olivia Washington, Will Adams and Tina Lifford (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Nov. 18

Every Time a Bell Rings, starring Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert and Wes Brown (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Princess Switch 3, starring Vanessa Hudgens (Netflix)

Friday, Nov. 19

Candy Coated Christmas, starring Ree Drummond, Molly McCook, Aaron O’Connell, Landry Townsend, John McCook, Dia Frampton, Lonzo Liggins, Jae Suh Park and Lee Garlington (Discovery+)

Dancing Through the Snow, starring AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence and Bianca Lawrence (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Nantucket Noel, starring Trevor Donovan and Sarah Power (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Mistletoe & Molly, starring Eden Broda and Zach Smadu (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Together with You, starring Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort and Niall Matter (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Kindhearted Christmas, starring Cameron Mathison and Jennie Garth (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, starring Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy and Alex Poch-Goldin (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Five More Minutes, starring Nikki Deloach and David Haydn-Jones (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Christmas on 5th Avenue, starring Kathryn Davis, Olivier Renaud and Kate Vernon (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

Baking Spirits Bright, starring Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood and Nimet Kanji (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Down Under, starring Paul O’Brien and Justine Kacir (ION, 8 p.m. ET)

A Kiss Before Christmas, starring Teri Hatcher, James Denton and Marilu Henner (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Who Is Christmas Eve?, starring Paige Hurd, Romeo Miller and Juliana Harkavy (Bounce, 8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas, starring Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith (Netflix)

Thursday, Nov. 25

Christmas in the Pines, starring Jillian Murray and Dean Geyer (Fox Nation)

Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr. (Fox Nation)

The Nine Kittens of Christmas, starring Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad and Gregory Harrison (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 26

A Castle for Christmas, starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes (Netflix)

Christmas CEO, starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene (Hallmark, 6 p.m. ET)

A Loud House Christmas, starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno, Brian Stepanek and Muretta Moss (Nickelodeon and Paramount+, 7 p.m. ET)

My Angel’s Christmas List, starring Chad Michael Murry and Jessica Lowndes (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune, starring Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King and Justin David (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

An Unexpected Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 27

Making Spirits Bright, starring Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks (Hallmark, 6 p.m. ET)

Christmas at Castle Hart, starring Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callic and Nathan Witte (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Royally Wrapped for Christmas, starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, starring Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Christmas in Tahoe, starring Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan and George Lopez (Hallmark, 6 p.m. ET)

The Christmas Contest, starring Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton and Barbara Niven (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Is You, starring Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Witness, starring Arielle Kebbel and Colin Egglesfield (ION, 8 p.m. ET)

Miracle in Motor City, starring Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor and Smokey Robinson (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 29

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, starring Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater and Asia’h Epperson (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Saying Yes to Christmas, starring Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A Chestnut Family Christmas, starring Meagan Holder and Brad James (OWN, 9 p.m. ET)