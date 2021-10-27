Top 5

A Guide to Every Holiday Movie on TV This Season: Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, GAC Family and More

October

Friday, Oct. 29

Christmas in Harmony, starring Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams and Basil Wallace (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Coyote Creek Christmas, starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Much Ado About Christmas, starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

The Christmas Promise, starring Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy and Greyston Holt (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Christmas Sail, starring Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui and Terry O’Quinn (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

