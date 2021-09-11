Brendan Penny

Penny made his Hallmark Channel debut in 2014’s Along Came a Nanny. His first Christmas role came one year later with ‘Tis the Season for Love. The Canadian actor went on to portray Nate DeLuca, a vintner who is in love with rival winemaker Frankie Baldwin (Rachael Leigh Cook), in Autumn in the Vineyard and its two sequels. Penny began playing Kevin O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores in 2016.

Top Movies: Magical Christmas Ornaments, A Dash of Love, Valentine in the Vineyard, Easter Under Wraps, The Secret Ingredient and The Charm Bracelet.

Hallmark Signature: Penny often plays a calm, collected and confident character who isn’t quick to show his emotions, but eventually lets everyone in.