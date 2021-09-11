Cameron Mathison

The All My Children alum has been a leading man for the network since 2013’s The Christmas Ornament. Mathison starred in Holidaze and Along Came a Nanny before taking on the role of Detective Mike Kingston in the Murder, She Baked mysteries franchise alongside Alison Sweeney. He reprised his role in 2021’s Hannah Swensen Mysteries, which is the beginning of an all-new series of films surrounding Mike and his love Hannah Swensen (Sweeney). The former soap star has been cohosting Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family since 2013.

Top Movies: A Christmas to Remember, Murder, She Baked, At Home in Mitford, A Summer to Remember and The Christmas Club.

Hallmark Signature: Mr. everything, Mathison gravitates toward handsome authority figures who can make viewers melt as soon as he opens his mouth.