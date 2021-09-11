Carlos PenaVega

The Big Time Rush singer made the move from Nickelodeon to Hallmark with the help of his wife, Alexa PenaVega. The couple costarred in 2017’s Enchanted Christmas and teamed up one year later for Love at Sea. The twosome play the crime-solving duo of Sam Acosta and Allie Adams in the Picture Perfect Mysteries series. They also work as executive producers on the Murders and Mysteries channel project.

Top Movies: Love at Sea, A Midnight Kiss and the Picture Perfect Mysteries series.

Hallmark Signature: Creative, outgoing man who is willing to bend a little to make his partner happy.