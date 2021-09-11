Chris McNally

Fans first met McNally as a supporting character in 2016’s Hearts of Christmas. His first leading role was as Nate, the charming first love of cupcake maker Maddie (Julie Gonzalo) in 2018’s The Sweetest Heart. The following year, McNally landed the role of Lucas Bouchard, the owner of Queen of Hearts and one of Elizabeth’s two suitors, on When Calls the Heart.

Top Movies: Sweetest Heart, A Winter Princess, Sailing Into Love and Snowkissed.

Hallmark Signature: Hard working adventurer who is always working on a new and exciting venture.