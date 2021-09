Colin Donnell

The Missouri native popped up in 2015’s Love Is a Four-Letter Word before focusing on his TV career, including the role of Connor Rhodes on NBC’s Chicago Med. Donnell, however, made his Hallmark Channel comeback with 2020’s Love on Iceland. He then starred in 2021’s To Catch a Spy with Nathalie Kelley.

Top Movies: Love on Iceland and To Catch a Spy.

Hallmark Signature: Donnell’s onscreen personas often lean toward engaging and complex individuals with a curious nature.