Dylan Neal

The Bold and the Beautiful alum began his Hallmark career with a role on Cedar Cove. Neal portrayed Jack Griffith from 2013 to 2015. The following year, the Canadian actor landed his first holiday film in Looks Like Christmas. He has been playing gourmet detective Henry, who assists detective Maggie (Brooke Burns), in the Gourmet Detective mystery movies since 2015.

Top Movies: Truly, Madly, Sweetly, Christmas She Wrote and the Gourmet Detective franchise.

Hallmark Signature: Fast talking, confident and charming, Neal’s characters can argue their way out of any predicament.