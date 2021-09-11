Eric Mabius

The Ugly Betty alum switched from his TV past to rom-coms for Hallmark Channel in 2012 when he portrayed an accountant in need of love advice in How to Fall in Love. The following year, Mabius landed the role of Oliver O’Toole, the head of the Postables who works to deliver lost mail for the U.S. Postal Service, in Signed, Sealed Delivered. The movie’s success led to a 10-episode series and 11 additional movies by 2018. The Pennsylvania native will reprise his role in 2021’s untitled Signed, Sealed and Delivered film. He can also be seen in holiday movies on the network.

Top Movies: How to Fall in Love, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Alter, Welcome to Christmas and It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Hallmark Signature: The actor usually portrays buttoned up, quirky characters with a fashionable and smart side hidden just below the surface.