Jesse Metcalfe

Metcalfe made his Hallmark debut in 2010’s Fairfield Road, one year after wrapping up his time on Desperate Housewives where he played John Rowland. The California native didn’t appear in his next film for the network until 2015’s A Country Wedding. His role as a country singer who returns home to sell his parents estate and finds love with the girl next door kicked off Metcalfe’s long-running relationship with the network. He went on to play Trace Riley on Chesapeake Shores from 2016 to 2021 and landed a leading role in the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries movie franchise.

Top Movies: A Country Wedding, Christmas Next Door, Christmas Under the Stars, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries: A Beautiful Place to Die.

Hallmark Signature: Musicians with a hidden past seem to be Metcalfe’s go-to personalities for the network.